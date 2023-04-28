ST. LOUIS – Police identified the skateboarder murdered at Kiener Plaza in an execution-style shooting Thursday afternoon. Police continue to search for the shooter as the victim’s loved ones make an emotional plea for the gunman to come forward. The shooting happened near 7th and Market.

The victim is identified as 30-year-old Darrius Mullins. He was a well-known skateboarder in St. Louis.

Committeewoman Yolanda Yancie said Mullins was her godson.

“He had a smile; everybody called him smiley. So he would light up a room wherever he went,” she said. “He was always pleasant; he was always fun. That was Darrius; Darrius was free-spirited.”

“This has been a very tragic thing that has happened for our family. Darrius life was not tragic, but this incident was tragic,” said Pastor Torri Anthony, Mullins’ godfather.

Investigators said Mullins had been skateboarding and was sitting on a bench, taking a break. The shooter approached him, and the two started arguing, which led to the suspect opening fire at Mullins.

Police said it was a targeted attack because of the verbal altercation, and community leaders want the violence to end.

“A shooting and homicide in the middle of the day in downtown St. Louis is absolutely horrific,” said Alderwoman Cara Spencer. “Something we should be concerned about.”

Mullins’ loved ones said he tried to flee from the gunman, but the suspect chased after him, continuing to fire shots. When Mullins collapsed on the ground, the suspect stood over him and shot him several times. Mullins died at the scene.

A stray bullet hit a window at the nearby PWC building in Ballpark Village. No one else was reportedly injured.

Mullins’ family said they want justice.

“My plea is for whoever knows anything, we hear this all the time, if you see something, say something,” Yancie said.

“This is a grieving mother that is grieving the loss of her only child,” Anthony said.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).