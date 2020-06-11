Family of slain retired police captain thanks everyone for support

ST. LOUIS – The wife of a retired long-time St. Louis police captain and Moline Acres police chief fought through tears Thursday as she spoke publicly about her murdered husband for the first time.

Sgt. Ann Dorn stood with her children for a news conference at St. Louis Police Headquarters. Her remarks lasted less than two minutes but her words spoke volumes.

“We’d like to thank friends, neighbors, coworkers, and the community for showing all the love and support as we suffered through the tragic loss of my beloved husband, David Dorn,” Sgt. Dorn said.

She took a deep breath as her children reached out, laying their hands upon her.

Dave Dorn was shot and killed June 2 while protecting a friend’s store, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, from looters in the aftermath of George Floyd protests.

Dave Dorn was 77. He’d served as a police officer for more than 45 years. He was highly regarded as a man who lifted others up, on and off the job; helping people—white and black—out of poverty and into careers as police officers. Large crowds have marched in his honor, turned out for his funeral services, and lined streets during his procession.

St. Louis police had recently given him the Distinguished Service Award for outstanding bravery at the risk of imminent danger to his life.

“We need to come together as a community and do better. We need to teach our young people that life is very precious,” his wife said. “We would like David’s legacy to be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, colleague, and, most importantly, a child of God.”

Police were initially seeking at least seven suspects and have made multiple arrests in the case, including that of accused killer, 24-year-old Stephan Cannon.

CrimeStoppers is still offering a reward for anonymous tips in the case. The reward is now up to $56,000. Call 866-371-TIPS if you have any information.

