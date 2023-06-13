ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis family is heartbroken after a hit-and-run in Texas early Sunday morning killed a young army soldier and soon-to-be father of four.

Eric Rucker was a 29-year-old staff sergeant in the U.S. Army based at Fort Cavazos, previously in Fort Hood.

Originally from St. Louis, his pregnant wife and three young children had moved back home a few months ago ahead of Rucker, who had one more deployment.

However, Sunday at 2:30 a.m., a tragedy changed their plans forever.

“He was riding with a group of his friends on their motorcycles,” said Katie Giesler, Rucker’s aunt. “One of his friends up ahead, his hat blew off, so Eric and another friend of his turned around to get it, and then Eric got off his bike to get it, and that’s when he was hit.”

He died instantly at the scene.

“They took a soldier away from fighting for our country, we all loved him,” Giesler said. “They took my sister’s baby away, and they took for who now have to grow up without their father.”

His last act of kindness is an example of what he stood for.

“He could light up a room very easily, he was awesome,” Giesler said.

The suspect’s car is a light gray sedan with damage to the front.

The Killeen Texas Police Department is investigating.

“The entire thing is tragic because he has been deployed, he’s been in war situations,” Giesler said. “And he didn’t deserve to go out like that.”

Rucker will be escorted by army members on his flight home to St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Tuesday.

His homecoming came tragically sooner than anticipated.