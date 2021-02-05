Family overwhelmed by support after child nearly dies and fire forces them from home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Friends of the Paytons say the St. Louis County family has always been about giving more than receiving. That’s one reason Antonio Payton was resistant to the idea of turning to GoFundMe for help, even though his family is in the middle of back-to-back challenges.

Their nearly 3-month-old premature baby, Preston, turned blue one day. A host of medical problems added up to more than he could handle. He stopped breathing. Antonio Payton said doctors told him the problems just added up to more than Preston’s body could handle.

“As a father, that’s crushing to hear,” Antonio said.

Preston remains hospitalized but is now breathing on his own. A few days after that scare, a fire forced the family of 9 out of their home. Preston has a twin sister and 5 other siblings. Payton said family members have been staying with friends and group texting each other for support.

“We have no other option but to go through this and conquer this is,” Antonio said.

Payton and his wife, Precious, were overwhelmed as they watched the GoFundMe effort mushroom. Thousands of dollars came from friends, co-workers, and strangers. They humbled by the number of people who care and want them all to know how much the help is appreciated.

“We just really want to say thank you because it means so much to us,” said Precious Payton.

Her husband said, “We want to say thank you to everybody who has donated, whether it’s just a share or a like or whatever; we definitely thank them for it.”