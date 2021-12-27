Family-owned sneaker store burglarized on Christmas Day in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A small, family-owned business on the Delmar Loop was broken into on Christmas Day.

The owners of Sneaker Perfection said surveillance video captured two men smashing the windows and breaking into the store around 6 a.m. Saturday.

“They started grabbing things. I think they left for a little bit, got flashlights and came back and went back at it again,” said Tommy Williams, the founder and CEO of Sneaker Perfection.

Williams said thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen.

“My kids couldn’t have a regular Christmas because their parents had to come down here, and we had to stay down here for hours to figure out what’s going on,” he said. “They were asking questions about the store all day.”

The store has only been open for a year and a half. Making it through homelessness, a pandemic, and the costs of starting a small business, their growing success is now put on pause.

“We treat everybody like family. So to be hurt by a family member, because that’s what it feels like, it’s disheartening really. I don’t know any other way to say it,” said Ashley Williams, co-owner of Sneaker Perfection.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the Williams family said they won’t let this stop them.

“I’m not standing for it. We’ve got to do better,” said Tommy Williams. “You see people out here trying to do something with their lives, and we built this from the ground up.”

The shop will be closed until February when they plan to come back, bigger and better than ever.

An investigation into this crime is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.