ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A family in north St. Louis County mourned the loss of their son. Devyn Bolden, 18, was struck and killed on Halls Ferry Road while riding a motorized scooter last Thursday.

Bolden’s mom said he volunteered at the animal shelter and the library. She said he knew how to play several instruments and loved music, but his long-term goal was to work hard and become a rescue swimmer for the U.S. Coast Guard.

“He liked records. He loved all types of music. From rock, Christian, R&B, rap, he just loved music, “Madge Springmeyer, Bolden’s mother. “He loved trains. It first started off with Thomas the tank engine, but his knowledge of trains was through the roof.”

She said her son had many interests, but his passion was swimming.

“We tried football; it wasn’t it. We tried basketball, it was not it. Swimming,” Springmeyer said. “He lit up, and he was so thankful to be part of the team.”

Bolden spent his high school years on the swim team, growing, learning, and earning awards along the way, like the Wildcat Award.

“That’s a great award for Devyn to have won. It just shows how much of a great teammate he was and how much of a great person he was in general,” said Todd Ankenbrand, Bolden’s former swim coach.

Ankenbrand said Bolden was the fun-loving kid everyone wanted to be around.

“As a coach, we want to make that impact on kids, and it’s great to hear that,” he said. “Devyn was just one of those kids that we were definitely glad we were able to make an impact on him.”

Springmeyer said she’s leaning on her faith during this difficult time and knows Bolden’s teammates are also grieving.

“I was going around giving the kids hugs. I went to their houses over the weekend and just gave them hugs because I’m 40, and I don’t even understand this,” she said. “I just told them that they touched my son, and I hope my son touched them, and they never let his memory die.”