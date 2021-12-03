Family speaks out after shooting death of Eureka High School senior

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The family of 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy is speaking for the first time since her body was found in a trailer park in Franklin County Wednesday night.

Kiley was a senior at Eureka High School, set to graduate in the spring. Her family told FOX 2 they are heartbroken over her loss but want to focus on how Kiley lived.

“It’s a hard thing for a family right now and a lot of darkness in our world right now,” said Kiley’s older brother, Logan Kennedy.

He said Kiley was adventurous, courageous, and spontaneous. He also said she was a dancer, a skateboarder, and loved animals.

“A lot of people want to turn this into darkness, but there’s light in every situation and that’s what Kylie would’ve wanted,” Kennedy explained.

Police got the call on Wednesday around 7 a.m. about a body found in a trailer park in Pacific. The crime happened in Michael Lancaster’s backyard.

“Scary. As a matter of fact, I went to Home Depot today and ordered the brightest motion-activated floodlights I could buy,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster said his son heard a gunshot and some arguing but he didn’t see anything. Two 16-year-old teens have been charged for the crime and are facing second-degree murder charges. Investigators said the teens led her to the trailer park for a drug deal and shot her.

Kiley’s brother said despite the loss and grief right before Christmas, he’s choosing to forgive the teens.

“I just want to say on my behalf of my family, I forgive you. What you did was wrong, but I think your life needs to be turned around,” Kennedy said.

Neighbor Bob Weatherly said the circumstances are “hard to believe.”

“There are quite a few people here upset,” said Weatherly. “Not only this trailer park but the whole city of Pacific and Franklin County. We lost a life that should’ve been lost.”

Weatherly and another neighbor put up a cross and more flowers on Kiley’s memorial near where Kiley died. He said the two teen suspects were living together right next door to him.

The Major Crimes Squad has not released the names of the two suspects since they are both juveniles.