Family uses Zoom to celebrate the first day of Passover

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The coronavirus may have taken away opportunities to physically meet, but one thing it could not cancel this year was the Kress family's will to celebrate the first night of the Passover together.

The video chat site Zoom has become a fan favorite for virtual gatherings. Given the current circumstances, Stacy Kress, along with her aunt and cousin, planned their first Sedar and invited family from across the country to join.

There were family members from Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, Denver, and Florida. It's the first year that they have all celebrated with one another.

Jamie Sentnor and her mother guided everyone through the night. From lighting the candles to reading passages from the Hagaddah, the family was separated by distance but connected through love.

"My heart is full. You know, a lot of what’s going on in the world right now is about finding the blessings wherever we can…I mean, these are some huge blessings just to see you guys," Sentnor said.

Kress noted that the situation was not ideal but it was nice for the entire family to be able to celebrate together. Her takeaway – a new tradition has been born, and that alone is enough to be thankful for.