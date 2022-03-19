Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Missouri from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actors from Missouri

Katherine McNamara

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (11/22/1995)

– Known for:

— Clary Fray in “Shadowhunters” (2016-2019)

— Mia Smoak / Green Arrow / Maya in “Arrow” (2018-2020)

— Julie Lawry in “The Stand” (2021)

Taylor Momsen

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (7/26/1993)

– Known for:

— Cindy Lou Who in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

— President’s Daughter in “Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams” (2002)

— Molly in “Underdog” (2007)

Ellie Kemper

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (5/2/1980)

– Known for:

— Becca in “Bridesmaids” (2011)

— Ms. Griggs in “21 Jump Street” (2012)

— Kimmy Schmidt in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (2015-2019)

Kathleen Turner

– Born: Springfield, Missouri, USA (6/19/1954)

– Known for:

— Joan Wilder in “Romancing the Stone” (1984)

— Peggy Sue in “Peggy Sue Got Married” (1986)

— Matty Walker in “Body Heat” (1981)

Dianne Wiest

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (3/28/1946)

– Known for:

— Louise Keeley in “The Birdcage” (1996)

— Holly in “Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986)

— Helen Sinclair in “Bullets Over Broadway” (1994)

You may also like: More flooding: How climate change has affected Missouri

Wendy Moniz-Grillo

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (1/19/1969)

– Known for:

— Louisa ‘Lulu’ Archer / Louisa ‘Lulu’ Olson in “The Guardian” (2001-2004)

— Dinah Marler / Dinah Marler Thorpe / Dinah Marler Jessup in “Guiding Light” (1995-1999)

— Insp. Rachel McCabe in “Nash Bridges” (2000-2001)

Geraldine Page

– Born: Kirksville, Missouri, USA (11/22/1924)

– Died: 6/13/1987

– Known for:

— Angie Lowe in “Hondo” (1953)

— Alexandra Del Lago in “Sweet Bird of Youth” (1962)

— Mrs. Watts in “The Trip to Bountiful” (1985)

Kelly Stables

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (1/26/1978)

– Known for:

— Kelly in “Superstore” (2017-2021)

— Eden in “The Exes” (2011-2015)

— Melissa in “Two and a Half Men” (2008-2010)

Doris Roberts

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (11/4/1925)

– Died: 4/17/2016

– Known for:

— Marie Barone in “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2005)

— Grandma Lilly in “Grandma’s Boy” (2006)

— Francis in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

Cailee Spaeny

– Born: Springfield, Missouri, USA (7/24/1997)

– Known for:

— Jane Ginsburg in “On the Basis of Sex” (2018)

— Rose Summerspring in “Bad Times at the El Royale” (2018)

— Amara Namani in “Pacific Rim: Uprising” (2018)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri

Annalise Basso

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (12/2/1998)

– Known for:

— Vespyr in “Captain Fantastic” (2016)

— Lina Zander in “Ouija: Origin of Evil” (2016)

— Tricia Sparks in “Bedtime Stories” (2008)

Annie Wersching

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (3/28/1977)

– Known for:

— Tess in “The Last of Us” (2013)

— Renee Walker in “24” (2009-2010)

— Leslie Dean in “Runaways” (2017-2019)

Mary Wickes

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (6/13/1910)

– Died: 10/22/1995

– Known for:

— Mary Lazarus in “Sister Act” (1992)

— Emma Allen in “White Christmas” (1954)

— Sister Mary Lazarus in “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” (1993)

Ellen Drew

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (11/23/1914)

– Died: 12/3/2003

– Known for:

— Betty Casey in “Christmas in July” (1940)

— Susan Webster in “The Monster and the Girl” (1941)

— Thea in “Isle of the Dead” (1945)

Edie McClurg

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (7/23/1945)

– Known for:

— Grace in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

— Car Rental Agent in “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” (1987)

— Mary in “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Missouri, according to Tripadvisor

Mircea Monroe

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (3/11/1982)

– Known for:

— Kara in “Tekken” (2010)

— Kim Hertz in “Dumbbells” (2014)

— Caitlin in “The Ultimate Gift” (2006)

Jessica Capshaw

– Born: Columbia, Missouri, USA (8/9/1976)

– Known for:

— Dorothy Wheeler in “Valentine” (2001)

— Abby in “Holidate” (2020)

— Dr. Arizona Robbins in “Grey’s Anatomy” (2009-2021)

Linda Blair

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (1/22/1959)

– Known for:

— Regan MacNeil in “The Exorcist” (1973)

— Brenda in “Savage Streets” (1984)

— Marti in “Hell Night” (1981)

Sarah Clarke

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (2/16/1972)

– Known for:

— Renée in “Twilight” (2008)

— Renee in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” (2011)

— Nina Myers in “24” (2001-2004)

Kasi Lemmons

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (2/24/1961)

– Known for:

— Ardelia Mapp in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

— Director in “Harriet” (2019)

— Bernadette Walsh in “Candyman” (1992)

You may also like: Best places to retire in Missouri

Shelley Winters

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (8/18/1920)

– Died: 1/14/2006

– Known for:

— Belle Rosen in “The Poseidon Adventure” (1972)

— Charlotte Haze in “Lolita” (1962)

— Rose-Ann D’Arcey in “A Patch of Blue” (1965)

Anita Barone

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (9/25/1964)

– Known for:

— Vicky Gold in “The War at Home” (2005-2007)

— Carol Willick in “Friends” (1994)

— Gina in “One Last Ride” (2004)

Marianne Muellerleile

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (11/26/1948)

– Known for:

— Wrong Sarah in “The Terminator” (1984)

— Sophie in “Return to Me” (2000)

— Margie Turlock in “Smokin’ Aces” (2006)

Phyllis Smith

– Born: Lemay, St. Louis, Missouri, USA (7/10/1951)

– Known for:

— Sadness in “Inside Out” (2015)

— Phyllis Vance / Phyllis Lapin in “The Office” (2005-2013)

— Lynn Davies in “Bad Teacher” (2011)

Jenifer Lewis

– Born: Kinloch, Missouri, USA (1/25/1957)

– Known for:

— Mama Odie in “The Princess and the Frog” (2009)

— Lucille in “Mystery Men” (1999)

— Margueritte Coleman in “The Preacher’s Wife” (1996)

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Missouri

Janet Jones

– Born: Bridgeton, Missouri, USA (1/10/1961)

– Known for:

— Kate in “Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach” (1988)

— Racine Pitcher in “A League of Their Own” (1992)

— Elaine Holden in “Alpha Dog” (2006)

Ginger Rogers

– Born: Independence, Missouri, USA (7/16/1911)

– Died: 4/25/1995

– Known for:

— Kitty Foyle in “Kitty Foyle” (1940)

— Susan Applegate in “The Major and the Minor” (1942)

— Mrs. Edwina Fulton in “Monkey Business” (1952)

Marsha Mason

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (4/3/1942)

– Known for:

— Paula McFadden in “The Goodbye Girl” (1977)

— Maggie Paul in “Cinderella Liberty” (1973)

— Governor Eleanor Grant in “Nick of Time” (1995)

Monique Gabrielle

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (7/30/1963)

– Known for:

— Emmanuelle in “Emmanuelle 5” (1987)

— Tracey in “Bachelor Party” (1984)

— Reena the Seer / Princess Evie in “Deathstalker II” (1987)

Lisa Brown

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (8/2/1954)

– Died: 11/24/2021

– Known for:

— Iva Snyder / Iva Snyder Benedict in “As the World Turns” (1985-2006)

— Additional Crew in “Guiding Light” (1967-2009)

— Director in “Gotham the Series” (2009)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Missouri

Jean Harlow

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (3/3/1911)

– Died: 6/7/1937

– Known for:

— Suzy Trent in “Suzy” (1936)

— Gladys Benton in “Libeled Lady” (1936)

— Vantine in “Red Dust” (1932)

Chelsea Edmundson

– Born: Poplar Bluff, Missouri, USA (8/31/1988)

– Known for:

— Morgan Arnaud in “Thunder Road” (2018)

— Dena in “The Black String” (2018)

— Bride (Misty Hillman) in “Army of the Dead” (2021)

Ana Mackenzie

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (7/19/1988)

– Known for:

— Marion / Marion Clark in “The Resident” (2021)

— Ava Fullum in “Bluff City Law” (2019)

— Anne in “Underground” (2017)

Sandahl Bergman

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (11/14/1951)

– Known for:

— Valeria in “Conan the Barbarian” (1982)

— Queen Gedren in “Red Sonja” (1985)

— She in “She” (1984)

Betty Lynn

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (8/29/1926)

– Died: 10/16/2021

– Known for:

— Thelma Lou in “The Andy Griffith Show” (1961-1966)

— Susan Abbott in “Mother Is a Freshman” (1949)

— Young Bride in “Meet Me in Las Vegas” (1956)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Missouri

Jane Darwell

– Born: Palmyra, Missouri, USA (10/15/1879)

– Died: 8/13/1967

– Known for:

— Ma Joad in “The Grapes of Wrath” (1940)

— Ma Grier in “The Ox-Bow Incident” (1942)

— Mrs. Merriwether in “Gone with the Wind” (1939)

Ashleigh Murray

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (1/18/1988)

– Known for:

— Josie McCoy / Teen Sierra Samuels in “Riverdale” (2017-2021)

— Josie McCoy in “Katy Keene” (2020)

— Loryn in “Valley Girl” (2020)

Elaine Joyce

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (12/19/1945)

– Known for:

— Edith Olson in “Motel Hell” (1980)

— Angie Weinbauer in “Trick or Treat” (1986)

— Candace in “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1995-1996)

Ryan Michelle Bathe

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (7/27/1976)

– Known for:

— Jackie in “One for the Money” (2012)

— Sara Holt in “Boston Legal” (2005-2006)

— Yvette in “This Is Us” (2016-2018)

Erin Daniels

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (10/9/1972)

– Known for:

— Denise Willis in “House of 1000 Corpses” (2003)

— Dana Fairbanks in “The L Word” (2004-2007)

— Bank Teller in “A Single Man” (2009)

You may also like: States sending the most people to Missouri

Keili Lefkovitz

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— Krisztina Furton in “Pain & Gain” (2013)

— Monster in “Malibu’s Most Wanted” (2003)

— Karen gravano / Khloe Kardashian in “Stevie TV” (2012)

Jane Wyman

– Born: St. Joseph, Missouri, USA (1/5/1917)

– Died: 9/10/2007

– Known for:

— Louise Mason in “The Blue Veil” (1951)

— Angela Channing in “Falcon Crest” (1981-1990)

— Helen St. James in “The Lost Weekend” (1945)

Virginia Mayo

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (11/30/1920)

– Died: 1/17/2005

– Known for:

— Verna Jarrett in “White Heat” (1949)

— Marie Derry in “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946)

— Honey Swanson in “A Song Is Born” (1948)

Lori Saunders

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (10/4/1941)

– Known for:

— Bobbie Jo Bradley in “Petticoat Junction” (1965-1970)

— Bobbie Jo Bradley in “Green Acres” (1965-1966)

— Bobbie Jo Bradley / Elizabeth Gordon in “The Beverly Hillbillies” (1968-1971)

Kathleen Nolan

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (9/27/1933)

– Known for:

— Kate McCoy in “The Real McCoys” (1957-1962)

— Gloria Marston / Myrt Callahan in “Magnum, P.I.” (1981-1982)

— Kitty Doyle ’08 in “Cold Case” (2008)

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Missouri

Mary Frann

– Born: St. Louis, Missouri, USA (2/27/1943)

– Died: 9/23/1998

– Known for:

— Joanna Loudon in “Newhart” (1982-1990)

— Alice in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” (1997)

— Stewardess in “Get Smart” (1968)

Bebe Wood

– Born: Kansas City, Missouri, USA (8/8/2001)

– Known for:

— Lake Meriwether in “Love, Victor” (2020-2022)

— Shannon O’Neal in “The Real O’Neals” (2016-2017)

— Shania Clemmons in “The New Normal” (2012-2013)

Adrienne Wilkinson

– Born: Memphis, Missouri, USA (9/1/1977)

– Known for:

— Josephine in “Dreamcatcher” (2021)

— Lexxa Singh in “Star Trek: Renegades” (2015-2017)

— Maris Brood in “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed” (2008)

Andrea Bogart

– Born: Saint Charles, Missouri, USA (6/1/1977)

– Known for:

— Drug Rep in “Side Effects” (2013)

— Abby Haver / Abby / Candy in “General Hospital” (2010-2011)

— Olivia in “The Odd Couple” (2015)