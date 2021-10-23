Fans fueling the hype as St. Louis Blues open doors for home opener

ST. LOUIS – The Blues are back in town after starting the season off red hot on the road (3-0) which has fans dying to get into the Enterprise Center and watch them take on the Los Angeles Kings for the home opener.



Enterprise Center threw a pre-game party for fans on 14th Street five hours before the game actually started. Thousands attended and prepared to enter the arena for the first time since 2019.



In order to enter the building, fans 12 and older were required to show proof of vaccination along with a valid ID or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test.

The Enterprise Center partnered with Medea Testing Solutions to provide on-site COVID-19 rapid antigen testing with $0 out-of-pocket cost (with insurance or government program for uninsured).

