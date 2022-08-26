ST. LOUIS – Cardinals fans gathered at Busch Stadium as they await Friday evening’s game.

Cardinals are doing great in their division as they near the end of the regular season and head into the postseason, all while Albert Pujols is chasing history.

It’s a great time to be a Cardinals fan as anticipation fills the air this weekend in a series with the Atlanta Braves.

“It’s real exciting. The Albert home run chase is big time. I mean everybody. We’re even noticing when they’re away even opposing fans are cheering for him. And that’s kind of cool,” said Betty Knutson, a Cardinals fan who drove in from Oklahoma for Friday’s game.

Fans from Fenton said they have a special reason to be down at Busch Stadium this weekend.

“We’re celebrating our anniversary, so it makes it just a little extra special weekend. Celebrating both the Cardinals winning and the 23rd wedding anniversary, we wouldn’t have known that planning this,” said Ami and Tim Hammett. “But it’s good to have two for one.”

For long-time fans, this is the time of the year when they feel that big surge of momentum that hopefully takes them and the team into the World Series.

“The Cardinals seem to always make it to postseason play and with this being Yadi and Pujols’ last year and maybe Waino. I’m hoping that we go all the way,” said Alicia Rodgers, who’s been a Cardinals fan since 1982 when they won the World Series.

The first pitch Friday evening is at 7:15 p.m. Saturday’s game starts at 6:15 p.m. and the first pitch on Sunday is at 6:08 p.m.