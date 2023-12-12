ST. LOUIS – Tuesday night at the Enterprise Center was about more than a hockey game. Emotions ran high as cancer survivors and their loved ones gathered to commemorate those who have fought and are still fighting battles with cancer.

The St. Louis Blues’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night is also an effort to raise money for cancer research. Chris Zimmerman, Blues president and CEO, knows the pain of losing a loved one to cancer. He shared a powerful message about why the effort means so much to him.

St. Louis Blues fan Richard Norris stopped outside the Enterprise Center to find a commemorative brick memorializing his late wife, Glenna. She fought a battle against ovarian cancer. A tearful Norris said of Tuesday’s event,

“It’s just honoring those that we’ve lost but also those that continue to fight,” he said.

Abagale Berger, a Washington University student, held a sign in remembrance of her dear friend, Allison Mills, who courageously battled brain cancer.

“I remember her as a person who was such a strong fighter,” she said.

Mary Gacioch celebrated her daughter’s victory over cancer. Gacioch remarked

“Cancer is really tough, but there’s a lot of hope tonight, which is special about the celebration the Blues put together,” she said.

Gacioch’s daughter rang a bell during the Blues game in celebration of being cancer-free.

The event was a collaborative effort with the Blues, Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine, and The V Foundation. The Blues are committed to raising $200,000 for a cancer research grant.