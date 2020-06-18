Farmer florist sends free bouquets to essential workers as a pick-me-up

ST. LOUIS – A local farmer florist wanted to show her appreciation for essential workers who are less glorified in the media. She turned her passion for flowers into a purposeful mission.

Mima Davis is the co-owner of Urban Buds: City Grown Flowers, located in Dutchtown. When the pandemic hit, she couldn’t help but think how stressful it has been on those on the front lines.

Since Urban Buds was left with an abundance of flowers due to closures and event cancellations, Davis decided to create Petals for a Purpose.

“It’s well documented that flowers are relaxing. They bring down blood pressure,” Davis said. “We thought essential workers really needed to relax, so we started giving out bouquets to essential workers all around the city.”

Petals for a Purpose have delivered over 300 bouquets in just seven weeks. They have visited hospitals, nursing homes, and grocery stores. They have even stopped by postal offices, refugee homes, and waste collecting facilities.

Davis says the essential workers have loved each and every single bouquet.

“They have been blown away. They’re just so grateful. We’re really going to people who don’t get a lot of play,” she said. “They’re not very talked about in the media, but they do so much for our community and are risking their health in the process.”

Customers have chipped in and are buying bouquets to donate as well. If you’d like to donate a bouquet you can visit the Urban Buds website and place an order.