FARMINGTON, Mo — A Farmington couple is due in court today on a disturbing case of child abuse in 2018. Elizabeth Cheatham and her live-in partner, Daryl Head, are charged with endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of kidnapping.

Investigators say Cheatham ordered child-size prison uniforms for her four adopted children to wear. Police say the kids were also forced to live inside plywood boxes.

The children were rescued after a tip to an abuse hotline. Cheatham worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections.

