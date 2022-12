ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 33-year-old Farmington man is in jail on allegations he murdered his father.

On Thursday, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged David Lerory Fischbeck Jr. with first-degree murder and armed criminal.

Fischbeck is accused of killing his father, David Sr., at the family home on Dec. 7.

Neither prosecutors nor the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office offered additional information on the crime.