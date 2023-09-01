An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, Mo — In Farmington, Missouri, a man has been arrested for possession of child pornography. On August 31, 2023, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kaleb L. Curtis, aged 23, with three counts of possession of child pornography, resulting in a warrant for his arrest.

Curtis voluntarily turned himself in to the St. Francois County Sheriff on the same day, and he has since posted a $50,000 bond. The investigation started in August 2022, when investigators received a cybertip indicating that a social media user had uploaded a video identified as child pornography.

Curtis was identified as a suspect. After further investigations and interviews, the Missouri Digital Forensics Center checked Curtis’ cellphone and desktop computer under a St. Francois County search warrant. This check uncovered several images of child pornography on Curtis’ cellphone.