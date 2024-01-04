ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Farmington man faces 26 felonies in a child sex crimes investigation, accused of several crimes dating back to 1995.

St. Francois County prosecutors have Patterson with 18 counts of statutory sodomy, seven counts of statutory rape and one count of child molestation. Authorities issued a warrant for Jackie Patterson, 65, on Dec. 29, 2023.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the charges stem from incidents reported from 1995 to 2002. At least 24 charges link Patterson to crimes involving “a child less than fourteen years old” and two charges to a “confidential victim less than seventeen years of age.”

The Daily Journal Online in St. Francois County reports that Patterson was a local business owner.

Patterson is jailed in St. Francois County without bond, per Missouri court records.