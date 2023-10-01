MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – A Farmington man died late Saturday evening in a crash on Highway H, north of Fredericktown.

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10 p.m.

Darrin McIntyre was driving a 2020 RZR XP4 off-road vehicle eastbound on Highway H. McIntyre struck an animal that was on the roadway, veered off the highway, and slammed into a tree.

McIntyre died in the crash. He was 43.

The highway patrol report states McIntyre was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.