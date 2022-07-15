ST. LOUIS – A Farmington man died Thursday afternoon from a crash in south St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Minard, 39, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Missouri Route 30 at West Watson Road.

Investigators say a driver was turning eastbound from Missouri Route 30 onto West Watson Road when he struck Minard’s vehicle. The driver made a turn and did not yield to Minard’s vehicle, striking the back of the vehicle. Minard was rushed to a local hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

MSHP, which is investigating the crash, did not report any injuries for the other driver involved nor release his or her name. FOX 2 will update if more information becomes available in the crash.