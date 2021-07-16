Farmington man reels in ‘catch of a lifetime’ on the Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Missouri man’s catch of a lifetime is featured by the Department of Conservation. They say that Carey Branham and his brother Greg caught a 101 lb blue catfish on the Mississippi River. It was the biggest catfish Carey has ever caught.

“That was my dad and his brother and was not only a catch of a lifetime but an emotional catch for my dad. He caught the fish with his Dad’s rod and reel and I know my grandpa was watching him from heaven. Besides, work that’s all my grandfather did was fish and my dad was so happy to do with his little brother,” writes Branham’s son on Facebook.

The Missouri Department of Conservation would like to remind you that there are plenty of great places to fish in the state. You can find more of them by using the Mo Fishing App. Learn more here.