Farmington man sentenced on child porn, enticement charges

ST. LOUIS – A Farmington man will spend the next 16 years in a federal penitentiary for coercing children to send him sexually explicit material and then sharing that with others online.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Missouri said James Rodgers used social media to communicate with several children under the age of 10. Between May 1, 2019 and Oct. 9, 2019, Rodgers asked his victims to engage in sexual acts and to takes pictures and record videos of those acts.

When law enforcement eventually tracked Rodgers down, they discovered he was distributing those images and videos with others over the internet. On Sept. 22, 2019, Rodgers shared 11 videos and nine images of child pornography online; and on Sept. 27, 2019, he exchanged five videos and 16 images of child porn over a social media platform.

Rodgers, 42, was charged with receipt of child pornography and enticement of a minor.

A U.S. District Court judge also ruled that Rodgers will be under a lifetime probation when he’s released from prison.