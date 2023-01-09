ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 22-year-old Farmington man is in jail on child pornography-related charges.

According to Master Sgt. Shawn Griggs, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Jacob R. Sutton was arrested on Jan. 5 after state investigators served a search warrant at his home.

Griggs claims investigators seized both child pornography and Sutton’s electronic devices from the residence.

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Sutton with one count of promotion of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.