ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 60-year-old Farmington man was arrested earlier this month on several child pornography charges.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Microsoft notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the state police’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit in July that two IP addresses in St. Francois County had uploaded images containing child pornography.

Investigators determined the IP addresses were registered to AT&T U-Verse and obtained a search warrant for the subscriber information. The IP addresses were for a home on Hawthorne Drive in Farmington. The home is located less than a quarter-mile from Farmington Elementary School.

State police said they interviewed Mark Alan Chaplin, who admitted to searching the internet for “pre-teen” images. Chaplin also admitted to viewing the images Microsoft provided authorities.

Investigators searched Chaplin’s computer and found pictures of nude children, one of which involved a child in a sex act.

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Chaplin with two counts of first-degree promoting child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography – first offense.