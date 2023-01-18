ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Five inmates are still on the run after escaping the St. Francois Detention Center on Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office has enlisted the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the United States Marshals.

Police said they believed these inmates escaped from the detention center’s roof through a plumbing chase.

Farmington residents are wondering how this happened.

“I’m worried about my family, my kids, my grandkids,” said Crystal Morris.

“Seems like a big mishap,” said Jordan Reed.

“Just locking my doors, make sure they’re locked,” said Amy Bucher.

The suspects were all being held on felony charges. They are 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who’s classified as a sexual predator; 26-year-old Dakota Pace; 30-year-old Aaron Sebastian White, who was charged with sodomizing two girls under the age of 10; 37-year-old Lujuan Tucker, who was charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in 2003; and 42-year-old Michael Wilkins.

Morris said she was alarmed because her daughter lives near the detention center.

“I am scared. Because I have a lot of little grandbabies, and my daughters are tiny,” she said. “They should do a better job of keeping these people off the street.”

“It’s scary. My wife here, she works at a daycare, and I don’t know what exactly they did,” Reed said. “But if that’s true, that they are child predators, you’ve got to be worried for your kids.”

A surveillance video showed the escapees entering a secured parking lot at the Centene Building, where police say they stole a 2009 gray Scion with Missouri temporary tags.

They were wearing white thermal leggings, white boxers, baseball shorts, and white t-shirts.

Police said if you see them, you should immediately call 911 or your local police department. Do not engage or confront them.