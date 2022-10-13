ST. LOUIS – In the world of fashion, she is an international superstar, and on Wednesday, that superstar made a special visit to St. Louis.

Diane von Furstenberg – designer, author, and philanthropist – took part in a public talk and trunk show hosted by the St. Louis Fashion Fund. If you’ve ever heard the name Diane von Furstenberg, chances are you know the story behind her iconic, timeless dress. It was her creation in the 1970s, and within just two years, she sold five million of them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During her stay in St. Louis, von Furstenberg met with several local designers, as well as students studying fashion and design.