MADISON, Ill — This morning at the Worldwide Technology Raceway, racers are gearing up for the Bommarito 500, following a rain-delayed qualifying session.

Qualifications are scheduled to commence at 11 a.m., with tickets still available for purchase. These sessions lead up to the main event, the Bommarito 500, which is set to start at 3:30 p.m. Today holds the potential for historic moments in the world of IndyCar racing.

The history of this racing series dates back to the late 1990s. This year, Josef Newgarden stands out, aiming to secure his sixth consecutive victory on an oval track. The 325-mile course will be challenging for drivers to navigate due to its uniquely sharp and intricate corners.

Newgarden’s prowess on oval tracks in the area is well-established, with three consecutive wins last year. In the current IndyCar driver standings, he holds a strong third position, boasting 434 points.

However, today’s competition presents a challenge, as the IndyCar drivers had a delayed start to practice due to Saturday’s rain. Newgarden’s skills are already evident; he recorded the fastest lap during yesterday’s practice, reaching speeds exceeding 180 miles per hour.

For those interested, tickets for the Bommarito 500 are still available for purchase.