From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

49. Lewis County

2010 to 2020 population change: -203

— #1,820 among all counties nationwide

— #52 among counties in Missouri, #1,871 among all counties nationwide

— #52 among counties in Missouri, #1,871 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 10,032

— #86 largest county in Missouri, #2,406 largest county nationwide

48. Mercer County

2010 to 2020 population change: -193

— #1,804 among all counties nationwide

— #73 among counties in Missouri, #2,327 among all counties nationwide

— #73 among counties in Missouri, #2,327 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 3,538

— #114 largest county in Missouri, #2,919 largest county nationwide

47. Scotland County

2010 to 2020 population change: -115

— #1,700 among all counties nationwide

— #55 among counties in Missouri, #1,927 among all counties nationwide

— #55 among counties in Missouri, #1,927 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 4,716

— #109 largest county in Missouri, #2,839 largest county nationwide

46. Miller County

2010 to 2020 population change: -83

— #1,662 among all counties nationwide

— #46 among counties in Missouri, #1,618 among all counties nationwide

— #46 among counties in Missouri, #1,618 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 24,722

— #43 largest county in Missouri, #1,614 largest county nationwide

45. Marion County

2010 to 2020 population change: -54

— #1,632 among all counties nationwide

— #45 among counties in Missouri, #1,597 among all counties nationwide

— #45 among counties in Missouri, #1,597 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 28,525

— #39 largest county in Missouri, #1,469 largest county nationwide

44. Howell County

2010 to 2020 population change: -13

— #1,580 among all counties nationwide

— #44 among counties in Missouri, #1,567 among all counties nationwide

— #44 among counties in Missouri, #1,567 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 39,750

— #28 largest county in Missouri, #1,184 largest county nationwide

43. Adair County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1

— #1,563 among all counties nationwide

— #43 among counties in Missouri, #1,563 among all counties nationwide

— #43 among counties in Missouri, #1,563 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 25,314

— #41 largest county in Missouri, #1,591 largest county nationwide

42. Moniteau County

2010 to 2020 population change: 5

— #1,557 among all counties nationwide

— #42 among counties in Missouri, #1,558 among all counties nationwide

— #42 among counties in Missouri, #1,558 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 15,473

— #67 largest county in Missouri, #2,062 largest county nationwide

41. Howard County

2010 to 2020 population change: 31

— #1,525 among all counties nationwide

— #40 among counties in Missouri, #1,525 among all counties nationwide

— #40 among counties in Missouri, #1,525 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 10,151

— #85 largest county in Missouri, #2,400 largest county nationwide

40. Perry County

2010 to 2020 population change: 37

— #1,518 among all counties nationwide

— #41 among counties in Missouri, #1,536 among all counties nationwide

— #41 among counties in Missouri, #1,536 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 18,956

— #57 largest county in Missouri, #1,873 largest county nationwide

39. Daviess County

2010 to 2020 population change: 71

— #1,488 among all counties nationwide

— #36 among counties in Missouri, #1,448 among all counties nationwide

— #36 among counties in Missouri, #1,448 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 8,430

— #96 largest county in Missouri, #2,542 largest county nationwide

38. Cedar County

2010 to 2020 population change: 97

— #1,467 among all counties nationwide

— #37 among counties in Missouri, #1,469 among all counties nationwide

— #37 among counties in Missouri, #1,469 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 14,188

— #72 largest county in Missouri, #2,136 largest county nationwide

37. Phelps County

2010 to 2020 population change: 165

— #1,426 among all counties nationwide

— #39 among counties in Missouri, #1,515 among all counties nationwide

— #39 among counties in Missouri, #1,515 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 44,638

— #23 largest county in Missouri, #1,081 largest county nationwide

36. Saline County

2010 to 2020 population change: 207

— #1,394 among all counties nationwide

— #35 among counties in Missouri, #1,439 among all counties nationwide

— #35 among counties in Missouri, #1,439 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 23,333

— #47 largest county in Missouri, #1,667 largest county nationwide

35. Ralls County

2010 to 2020 population change: 228

— #1,384 among all counties nationwide

— #26 among counties in Missouri, #1,256 among all counties nationwide

— #26 among counties in Missouri, #1,256 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 10,355

— #84 largest county in Missouri, #2,386 largest county nationwide

34. Dallas County

2010 to 2020 population change: 258

— #1,353 among all counties nationwide

— #31 among counties in Missouri, #1,344 among all counties nationwide

— #31 among counties in Missouri, #1,344 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 17,071

— #63 largest county in Missouri, #1,966 largest county nationwide

33. Ste. Genevieve County

2010 to 2020 population change: 274

— #1,342 among all counties nationwide

— #32 among counties in Missouri, #1,355 among all counties nationwide

— #32 among counties in Missouri, #1,355 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 18,479

— #58 largest county in Missouri, #1,897 largest county nationwide

32. McDonald County

2010 to 2020 population change: 287

— #1,337 among all counties nationwide

— #33 among counties in Missouri, #1,399 among all counties nationwide

— #33 among counties in Missouri, #1,399 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 23,303

— #48 largest county in Missouri, #1,670 largest county nationwide

31. Madison County

2010 to 2020 population change: 357

— #1,298 among all counties nationwide

— #23 among counties in Missouri, #1,166 among all counties nationwide

— #23 among counties in Missouri, #1,166 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 12,626

— #74 largest county in Missouri, #2,231 largest county nationwide

30. Morgan County

2010 to 2020 population change: 375

— #1,291 among all counties nationwide

— #30 among counties in Missouri, #1,316 among all counties nationwide

— #30 among counties in Missouri, #1,316 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 21,006

— #54 largest county in Missouri, #1,763 largest county nationwide

29. Benton County

2010 to 2020 population change: 419

— #1,273 among all counties nationwide

— #27 among counties in Missouri, #1,268 among all counties nationwide

— #27 among counties in Missouri, #1,268 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 19,394

— #56 largest county in Missouri, #1,854 largest county nationwide

28. Clinton County

2010 to 2020 population change: 502

— #1,236 among all counties nationwide

— #25 among counties in Missouri, #1,230 among all counties nationwide

— #25 among counties in Missouri, #1,230 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 21,184

— #53 largest county in Missouri, #1,757 largest county nationwide

27. Callaway County

2010 to 2020 population change: 514

— #1,233 among all counties nationwide

— #34 among counties in Missouri, #1,404 among all counties nationwide

— #34 among counties in Missouri, #1,404 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 44,283

— #24 largest county in Missouri, #1,090 largest county nationwide

26. Laclede County

2010 to 2020 population change: 682

— #1,162 among all counties nationwide

— #28 among counties in Missouri, #1,299 among all counties nationwide

— #28 among counties in Missouri, #1,299 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 36,039

— #32 largest county in Missouri, #1,279 largest county nationwide

25. Polk County

2010 to 2020 population change: 790

— #1,131 among all counties nationwide

— #24 among counties in Missouri, #1,207 among all counties nationwide

— #24 among counties in Missouri, #1,207 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 31,519

— #36 largest county in Missouri, #1,384 largest county nationwide

24. Newton County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,087

— #1,062 among all counties nationwide

— #29 among counties in Missouri, #1,304 among all counties nationwide

— #29 among counties in Missouri, #1,304 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 58,648

— #19 largest county in Missouri, #889 largest county nationwide

23. Andrew County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,129

— #1,052 among all counties nationwide

— #16 among counties in Missouri, #793 among all counties nationwide

— #16 among counties in Missouri, #793 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 18,135

— #60 largest county in Missouri, #1,911 largest county nationwide

22. Pettis County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,393

— #997 among all counties nationwide

— #22 among counties in Missouri, #1,106 among all counties nationwide

— #22 among counties in Missouri, #1,106 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 42,980

— #25 largest county in Missouri, #1,117 largest county nationwide

21. Johnson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,972

— #907 among all counties nationwide

— #20 among counties in Missouri, #1,059 among all counties nationwide

— #20 among counties in Missouri, #1,059 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 54,013

— #21 largest county in Missouri, #938 largest county nationwide

20. Cole County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,512

— #822 among all counties nationwide

— #21 among counties in Missouri, #1,105 among all counties nationwide

— #21 among counties in Missouri, #1,105 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 77,279

— #16 largest county in Missouri, #726 largest county nationwide

19. St. Francois County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,683

— #801 among all counties nationwide

— #18 among counties in Missouri, #1,013 among all counties nationwide

— #18 among counties in Missouri, #1,013 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 66,922

— #17 largest county in Missouri, #801 largest county nationwide

18. Webster County

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,407

— #733 among all counties nationwide

— #13 among counties in Missouri, #587 among all counties nationwide

— #13 among counties in Missouri, #587 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 39,085

— #29 largest county in Missouri, #1,197 largest county nationwide

17. Warren County

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,897

— #698 among all counties nationwide

— #8 among counties in Missouri, #424 among all counties nationwide

— #8 among counties in Missouri, #424 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 35,532

— #33 largest county in Missouri, #1,293 largest county nationwide

16. Franklin County

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,945

— #695 among all counties nationwide

— #19 among counties in Missouri, #1,043 among all counties nationwide

— #19 among counties in Missouri, #1,043 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 104,682

— #12 largest county in Missouri, #583 largest county nationwide

15. St. Louis County

2010 to 2020 population change: 4,671

— #647 among all counties nationwide

— #38 among counties in Missouri, #1,497 among all counties nationwide

— #38 among counties in Missouri, #1,497 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 1,004,125

— #1 largest county in Missouri, #49 largest county nationwide

14. Pulaski County

2010 to 2020 population change: 4,841

— #637 among all counties nationwide

— #12 among counties in Missouri, #570 among all counties nationwide

— #12 among counties in Missouri, #570 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 53,955

— #22 largest county in Missouri, #939 largest county nationwide

13. Taney County

2010 to 2020 population change: 6,742

— #560 among all counties nationwide

— #7 among counties in Missouri, #363 among all counties nationwide

— #7 among counties in Missouri, #363 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 56,066

— #20 largest county in Missouri, #920 largest county nationwide

12. Cape Girardeau County

2010 to 2020 population change: 7,427

— #541 among all counties nationwide

— #11 among counties in Missouri, #558 among all counties nationwide

— #11 among counties in Missouri, #558 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 81,710

— #15 largest county in Missouri, #701 largest county nationwide

11. Jasper County

2010 to 2020 population change: 7,732

— #534 among all counties nationwide

— #15 among counties in Missouri, #789 among all counties nationwide

— #15 among counties in Missouri, #789 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 122,761

— #9 largest county in Missouri, #518 largest county nationwide

10. Lincoln County

2010 to 2020 population change: 8,241

— #517 among all counties nationwide

— #5 among counties in Missouri, #280 among all counties nationwide

— #5 among counties in Missouri, #280 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 59,574

— #18 largest county in Missouri, #878 largest county nationwide

9. Cass County

2010 to 2020 population change: 10,226

— #474 among all counties nationwide

— #10 among counties in Missouri, #529 among all counties nationwide

— #10 among counties in Missouri, #529 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 107,824

— #10 largest county in Missouri, #567 largest county nationwide

8. Jefferson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 10,477

— #465 among all counties nationwide

— #17 among counties in Missouri, #950 among all counties nationwide

— #17 among counties in Missouri, #950 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 226,739

— #7 largest county in Missouri, #307 largest county nationwide

7. Christian County

2010 to 2020 population change: 14,686

— #384 among all counties nationwide

— #2 among counties in Missouri, #191 among all counties nationwide

— #2 among counties in Missouri, #191 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 88,842

— #13 largest county in Missouri, #662 largest county nationwide

6. Platte County

2010 to 2020 population change: 19,824

— #332 among all counties nationwide

— #1 among counties in Missouri, #142 among all counties nationwide

— #1 among counties in Missouri, #142 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 106,718

— #11 largest county in Missouri, #574 largest county nationwide

5. Boone County

2010 to 2020 population change: 25,543

— #278 among all counties nationwide

— #4 among counties in Missouri, #277 among all counties nationwide

— #4 among counties in Missouri, #277 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 183,610

— #8 largest county in Missouri, #364 largest county nationwide

4. Greene County

2010 to 2020 population change: 28,725

— #253 among all counties nationwide

— #9 among counties in Missouri, #519 among all counties nationwide

— #9 among counties in Missouri, #519 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 298,915

— #5 largest county in Missouri, #234 largest county nationwide

3. Clay County

2010 to 2020 population change: 38,320

— #196 among all counties nationwide

— #3 among counties in Missouri, #238 among all counties nationwide

— #3 among counties in Missouri, #238 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 253,335

— #6 largest county in Missouri, #276 largest county nationwide

2. Jackson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 50,207

— #149 among all counties nationwide

— #14 among counties in Missouri, #728 among all counties nationwide

— #14 among counties in Missouri, #728 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 717,204

— #2 largest county in Missouri, #94 largest county nationwide

1. St. Charles County

2010 to 2020 population change: 54,656

— #141 among all counties nationwide

— #6 among counties in Missouri, #290 among all counties nationwide

— #6 among counties in Missouri, #290 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 405,262

— #3 largest county in Missouri, #177 largest county nationwide

115. St. Louis City

2010 to 2020 population change: -17,231

— #3,137 among all counties nationwide

— #76 among counties in Missouri, #2,367 among all counties nationwide

— #76 among counties in Missouri, #2,367 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 301,578

— #4 largest county in Missouri, #233 largest county nationwide