From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Markkaempfer // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Perry County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +272

— #1,277 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.4%

— #30 among counties in Missouri, #1,294 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 19,191

— #56 largest county in Missouri, #1,865 largest county nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Howell County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +341

— #1,232 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.9%

— #34 among counties in Missouri, #1,401 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 40,104

— #28 largest county in Missouri, #1,175 largest county nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Miller County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +396

— #1,209 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.6%

— #28 among counties in Missouri, #1,273 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 25,201

— #44 largest county in Missouri, #1,596 largest county nationwide

Rcool1234 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Andrew County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +497

— #1,157 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.9%

— #23 among counties in Missouri, #1,067 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 17,503

— #63 largest county in Missouri, #1,947 largest county nationwide

~ (The Rebel At) ~ // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Moniteau County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +578

— #1,127 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.7%

— #19 among counties in Missouri, #951 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 16,046

— #67 largest county in Missouri, #2,034 largest county nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Newton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +619

— #1,115 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.1%

— #32 among counties in Missouri, #1,356 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 58,180

— #18 largest county in Missouri, #886 largest county nationwide

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Pettis County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +768

— #1,046 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.8%

— #27 among counties in Missouri, #1,229 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 42,355

— #27 largest county in Missouri, #1,124 largest county nationwide

Jatpainter1 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Polk County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,019

— #969 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.3%

— #21 among counties in Missouri, #1,000 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 31,748

— #36 largest county in Missouri, #1,382 largest county nationwide

Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Callaway County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,120

— #946 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.6%

— #25 among counties in Missouri, #1,121 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 44,889

— #24 largest county in Missouri, #1,077 largest county nationwide

Nja1985, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Johnson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,641

— #835 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.2%

— #22 among counties in Missouri, #1,030 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 53,682

— #21 largest county in Missouri, #938 largest county nationwide

Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#20. Cole County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,956

— #783 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.6%

— #24 among counties in Missouri, #1,114 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 76,723

— #16 largest county in Missouri, #721 largest county nationwide

Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Camden County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,309

— #734 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.4%

— #14 among counties in Missouri, #760 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 45,466

— #23 largest county in Missouri, #1,063 largest county nationwide

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. St. Francois County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,404

— #723 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.7%

— #18 among counties in Missouri, #949 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 66,643

— #17 largest county in Missouri, #799 largest county nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,454

— #717 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.4%

— #26 among counties in Missouri, #1,137 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 103,191

— #11 largest county in Missouri, #582 largest county nationwide

Allegrorondo // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Warren County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,818

— #680 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.9%

— #8 among counties in Missouri, #474 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 34,453

— #34 largest county in Missouri, #1,313 largest county nationwide

thomas carr // Shutterstock

#15. Webster County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,977

— #667 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.3%

— #9 among counties in Missouri, #506 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 38,655

— #29 largest county in Missouri, #1,212 largest county nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pulaski County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,311

— #639 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.7%

— #11 among counties in Missouri, #628 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 52,425

— #22 largest county in Missouri, #954 largest county nationwide

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#13. Cape Girardeau County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +4,208

— #581 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.7%

— #13 among counties in Missouri, #731 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 78,491

— #15 largest county in Missouri, #709 largest county nationwide

Peek Creative Collective // Shutterstock

#12. Jasper County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +4,891

— #548 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.3%

— #17 among counties in Missouri, #881 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 119,920

— #9 largest county in Missouri, #520 largest county nationwide

pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lincoln County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +5,144

— #536 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.0%

— #7 among counties in Missouri, #402 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 56,477

— #19 largest county in Missouri, #906 largest county nationwide

Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#10. Taney County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +5,790

— #510 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +11.7%

— #6 among counties in Missouri, #310 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 55,114

— #20 largest county in Missouri, #921 largest county nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Cass County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +5,999

— #500 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.1%

— #12 among counties in Missouri, #681 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 103,597

— #10 largest county in Missouri, #579 largest county nationwide

Canva

#8. Jefferson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +7,689

— #448 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.6%

— #20 among counties in Missouri, #977 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 223,951

— #7 largest county in Missouri, #300 largest county nationwide

Semipaw // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Christian County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +11,502

— #359 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +15.5%

— #2 among counties in Missouri, #186 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 85,658

— #14 largest county in Missouri, #669 largest county nationwide

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#6. Platte County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +13,788

— #332 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +15.9%

— #1 among counties in Missouri, #177 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 100,682

— #12 largest county in Missouri, #595 largest county nationwide

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#5. Greene County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +19,566

— #270 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +7.2%

— #10 among counties in Missouri, #588 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 289,756

— #5 largest county in Missouri, #239 largest county nationwide

Pixabay

#4. Boone County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +19,584

— #269 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +12.4%

— #5 among counties in Missouri, #278 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 177,651

— #8 largest county in Missouri, #370 largest county nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clay County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +27,501

— #198 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +12.8%

— #3 among counties in Missouri, #259 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 242,516

— #6 largest county in Missouri, #278 largest county nationwide

Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#2. Jackson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +29,219

— #186 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.4%

— #16 among counties in Missouri, #867 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 696,216

— #2 largest county in Missouri, #94 largest county nationwide

Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock

#1. St. Charles County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +43,684

— #121 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +12.5%

— #4 among counties in Missouri, #273 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 394,290

— #3 largest county in Missouri, #177 largest county nationwide