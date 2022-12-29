ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, an officer was occupying a vehicle a little before 3:00 a.m. on the 4200 block of Natural Bridge that was waiting to be towed from a previous accident that happened around 1:00 a.m.

Another driver, struck the police vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and suffered minor injuries.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.