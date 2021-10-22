Fatal crash causes major delays on 70 WB near Bryan Road

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle in St. Charles County is causing delays Friday morning.

The crash happened on 70 westbound in the area of Bryan Road at approximately 4:00 a.m.

This crash has been causing a backup of traffic. Emergency crews have been detouring drivers off of the interstate and looping them back around.

Accident reconstruction is on the scene.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose suggests avoiding westbound 70 from O’Fallon through Lake Saint Louis.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the area.

Refresh this story for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News