Fatal crash causes southbound 270 at Big Bend to close

ST. LOUIS – Southbound 270 at Big Bend in Kirkwood is closed due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning and killed two people. The interstate in that area was still closed as of 5:15 a.m.

The crash involved several cars and a tractor-trailer.

The identities of the victims have not been released yet.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose urges motorists to take an alternate route. She suggests they take Lindbergh or 141.

Awful morning on the roads, we are covering 2 separate fatal crashes — @RogueRunnerSTL gives us an update on the one that has shut down 111 north of 55 @FOX2now #Breaking pic.twitter.com/8S3v0Tovg1 — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) July 7, 2021

