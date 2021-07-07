Fatal crash causes southbound 270 at Big Bend to close

ST. LOUIS – Southbound 270 at Big Bend in Kirkwood is closed due to a fatal crash.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning and killed two people. The interstate in that area was still closed as of 5:15 a.m.
The crash involved several cars and a tractor-trailer.
The identities of the victims have not been released yet.
FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose urges motorists to take an alternate route. She suggests they take Lindbergh or 141.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.