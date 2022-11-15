WENTZVILLE, Mo. – All Interstate 70 westbound lanes are now closed due to a fatal early Tuesday morning crash.

Road crews are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers that took place on I-70 westbound at Highway 61 around 6:50 a.m. FOX 2 Reporter Chris Higgins was at the scene and explained that one of the tractor-trailers was hit by the trailer behind it.

Both the Wentzville Fire Department and Lake St. Louis Missouri Highway Patrol are at the scene.

Traffic is now being diverted, and drivers are advised to detour by continuing north on U.S. 61 and exit at Route A to turn around.

The length of the closure is unknown. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.