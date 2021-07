FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) -- During the early afternoon Thursday, two men claiming to be Jessie Davis and Cody Villalobas from the Fulton County Jail called the WMBD-TV/WYZZ newsroom. The two men shared how they say they escaped and why they said they did it.

When the first call came in just before noon, WMBD Assignment Manager Mary Gordon answered the call and started a discussion with the man who identified as Davis.