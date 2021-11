FENTON, Mo. — One person has died following a crash on westbound I-44 near the Maritz overpass in Fenton Monday night, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Multiple lanes of the interstate were closed following the crash, which happened around 10:15 p.m. Authorities were diverting traffic onto Bowles Ave.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved and if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.