ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting traffic from the highway at this time.

The crash was between two vehicles. MoDOT confirms that one person died. There is also an anbulance at the scene.

There are slowdowns on eastbound I-70 in the area. Alternate routes include 270 to 64, or 364 to 64 westbound. Try to take another route if you’re expecting to drive through the area. Use our traffic map to see where slowdowns are happening in real-time.