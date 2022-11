ST. LOUIS – A woman was killed after being hit by a car Saturday night.

According to reports, a driver was traveling in a 1998 Honda Accord westbound on Missouri Route 20 in the second lane and hit 39-year-old Amanda Oberfeld. Oberfeld was crossing the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene.

The injury status of the Honda Accord driver is still unknown. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.