WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – One person was killed during a crash early this morning in Webster Groves. It happened just before 1:00 am along westbound I-44 at Shrewsbury Avenue. Two right lanes of the interstate were closed during the investigation.
by: Joe Millitzer
Posted:
Updated:
