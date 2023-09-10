ST. LOUIS — One person has died following a crash on I-70 near Salisbury, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, who are currently investigating the incident.

According to a post on social media by MoDOT, the crash occurred just after 3:45 this morning and involved three vehicles. As a result, all westbound lanes of I-70 in that area were closed.

Hours later, these lanes remained closed. Accident reconstruction teams are still at the location, diligently working to determine the cause of this tragic incident.