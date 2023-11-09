OLD JAMESTOWN, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police North Precinct is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of Old Halls Ferry Road and Breeders Cup Drive, involving a single car, and resulting in the death of the driver.

Around 11:25 a.m. on November 9, police responded to the crash. When they arrived, it was determined that a compact SUV heading southbound on Old Halls Ferry Road, just west of Breeders Cup Drive, struck the curb on the right. The vehicle crossed over to the median, hit a tree in the median, and rolled before coming to a stop.

The driver was sent to an area hospital but later died due to his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

For any information related to this incident, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous, reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).