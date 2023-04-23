ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead after a fire in near downtown St. Louis, Saturday night.

The fire broke out on the 1800 block of South 9th Street, and officers got the call around 8:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters forced their way inside the building to extinguish the fire. The victim was found engulfed in flames and succumbed to the injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed. The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is handling the investigation.

