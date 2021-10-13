Fatal hit and run causes North Grand to close in both directions

ST. LOUIS – A woman died Wednesday morning in a hit and run in St. Louis City, according to police.

Authorities said 911 callers told them it was a hit and run. The incident happened at North Grand and St. Louis Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Grand is closed in both directions as police investigate.

