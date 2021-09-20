Fatal motorcycle crash closes ramp from I-44 in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A motorcycle crash has closed a ramp from Interstate 44 at Elm Avenue in Webster Groves. First responders are on the scene. Police tell FOX 2 that a man was driving the motorcycle and this is a fatal accident.

The motorcycle is in the median between the ramp and the highway. Accident reconstruction investigators are at the scene. They are using spray paint to mark evidence on the ground.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was above the scene. There is a lot of debris in the area.

Police have not yet identified the victim in this crash. This is a developing story. More details will be posted to this article as details come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.