VIRDEN, Ill– One person has died in a plane crash near Verdin, Illinois, which is located about an hour north of St. Louis. According to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot was the sole victim and occupant of the aircraft. The pilot’s name has not been released yet. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are conducting an investigation into the cause of this fatal plane crash. This incident occurred shortly before nine o’clock on Saturday morning.

