FENTON, Mo. – The man charged in a deadly road rage shooting ten days ago in Fenton has a court hearing on Monday.

Robert Mulkey is in jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. There’s a hearing at 10:00 a.m. to reduce that bond.

The shooting happened on November 10 at Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs. Prosecutors said that an angry driver walked over to Mulkey’s van at a stop light and flicked a cigarette in his face.

The police added that Mulkey then shot the man in the back.