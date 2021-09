ST. LOUIS – A deadly shooting at a homeless camp north of Downtown on Sunday forced Square to temporarily close its offices nearby.

Police found a man shot and killed at Interco Plaza. That’s at North Tucker Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The victim has not been identified.

The encampment attracted attention last month when Square moved hundreds of employees to its new office.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has pledged to work to remove the homeless encampment by early this month.