ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting at a McDonald’s in Dogtown.

The shooting took place Thursday just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue.

One man was found shot to death in a vehicle at the scene.

A police dog was brought in to assist in the search for the suspect.

At last report, no one was under arrest.

People in the neighborhood said there is crime here but a murder is unusual.