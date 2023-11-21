ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating an overnight murder at a south St. Louis City apartment building.

Police just cleared the area a short time ago at the ‘Broadway Bluffs Apartments’ on the 5700 block of South Broadway, just off Bates, and not far from I-55 earlier. FOX 2 captured video of police bringing out an adult male in handcuffs.

At this point, it’s unclear what that person’s connection to the homicide here might be. However, police are confirming that a suspect is in custody in connection with the homicide. Police rushed to the scene just before 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, we were told they found a male victim who had been shot multiple times. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We don’t have an age for the victim or any details from the police about what may have led to the violence. It appeared that homicide detectives were focusing a lot of their attention inside the building, perhaps in a second-floor unit.

Detectives at the scene are not releasing many details, including whether this was an inside or an outside scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.