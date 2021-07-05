Fatal shooting causes West County Mall to evaluate security measures

ST. LOUIS – The West County Center said they are evaluating their security measures Monday after a fatal shooting occurred Saturday inside the mall.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 21-year-old Jason Hill on Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Hill is accused of shooting and killing Malachi Maclin inside the mall at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Hill was identified as a person of interest in the case and taken into custody Sunday morning.

The incident that took place on Saturday was tragic and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, his family, and friends during this difficult time.



We maintain a close working relationship with the Des Peres Police Department, which includes a police substation on our property. Additionally, we have a state of the art security camera system that covers the interior and exterior of the property. Des Peres Police used footage from our camera system to quickly identify the suspect and he has since been taken into custody. We take the concerns of the community very seriously and will continue to evaluate our security measures to make any necessary updates. West County Center Management

The shooting happened inside the Champs Sports store after Hill and Maclin got into an altercation.

Hill allegedly took out a firearm and shot Maclin. Maclin was taken to a local hospital where he died.