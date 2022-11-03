ST. LOUIS – A worker in north St. Louis made a gruesome discovery Thursday morning as he found a man who had been murdered covered up on a street.

According to reports, the body was found on St. Louis Avenue near Hamilton Avenue, not far from Goodfellow Boulevard. St. Louis Police got the call around 7:45 a.m.

Major Ryan Cousins with St. Louis City Police said at this point investigators think the victim was likely shot somewhere else, then his body was dumped on St. Louis Avenue. The area where the body was found has a handful of businesses around it and is fairly remote.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s understood that the person who found the body works at one of those businesses.

Cousins explained that they don’t know the identity of the person who was killed, but they believe the victim is a man in his 40s. Cousins shared that the man’s body was covered up with a tarp, and he had been shot multiple times.

Homicide detectives were canvassing the neighborhood to try and find out any information.

So far, no word on any suspects. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.