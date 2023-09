ST. LOUIS — Police responded to a call for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on September 2 around 7:50 a.m. Mozell Lenoir, 18, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was shot in north St. Louis near Cote Brilliante Ave.

The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).